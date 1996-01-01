The Gonzaga Lady Zags have a long history of using transfer players to supplement and elevate their basketball team. Our current Lady Zag team is populated with transfers including Cierra, Abbey and Maud. Now with the new transfer rules and the transfer portal, transferring from one school to another is becoming a very common place event. Here is ESPN's Top transfer rankings for this year:

2021-22 Women's College Basketball Transfer Rankings
Mechelle Voepel and Charlie Creme

Every team in the women's Final Four last season -- national champion Stanford, runner-up Arizona and semifinalists South Carolina and UConn -- added at least one transfer for the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. The portal has become as much a part of basketball as the pick and roll, as transfers -- both in and out -- affect almost every program.

Adding to the amount of transfers are the extra season of eligibility that all college athletes received last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA's one-time transfer exception ratified in April that allows players to compete right away for a new school without sitting out a season.

Recent coaching changes also tend to lead toward bigger exoduses and influxes, which is the case heading into this season -- especially at schools such as Syracuse (11 transfers out, seven in) and Texas Tech (10 out, five in).

Whether it's about players looking for a fresh start, deciding to return closer to home or just opting to finish someplace different from where they started, transfers will have a big role in how this season plays out. Here are our top 25 transfers heading into 2021-22. (Note: We list players' year by their college experience thus far; not the number seasons they might have left if they opt for an extra year of eligibility.)
You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...nsfer-rankings

ZagDad