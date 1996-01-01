Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Block Party

  Today, 08:09 AM
    scrooner
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,945

    Default Block Party

    What's a good over/under number for our blocks per game this year? 8?

  Today, 08:34 AM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,244

    Default

    - whereas over the years the zags have averaged under 4 blocks a game and their best is 5.5, i'd think 8 might be too high, at least for me to take that bet. (or guess i'd take the under)

    - 6 is a lot of blocks. i think 6.5 would get a lot of action.
  Today, 08:51 AM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,244

    Default

    - addl block into.......the team record for blocks in one game is 11.
  Today, 08:53 AM
    scrooner
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,945

    Default

    Incidentally, the best blocking averages in recent history:

    2005 UConn 8.9
    2006 UConn 8.8
    2007 UConn 8.6
    2008 UConn 8.6
    2012 Kentucky 8.5
    2004 UConn 8.1
    2015 Texas 7.8
    2009 UConn 7.8
    2010 UConn 7.6
    2014 St Johns 7.5
    2003 UConn 7.5
    2001 Seton Hall 7.5
  Today, 08:56 AM
    scrooner
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,945

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - addl block into.......the team record for blocks in one game is 11.
    Yeah, and I know we got shorted too. I watched someone get a block, Heister even called it out, and it never showed up in the box score.
  Today, 08:56 AM
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,244

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Incidentally, the best blocking averages in recent history:

    2005 UConn 8.9
    2006 UConn 8.8
    2007 UConn 8.6
    2008 UConn 8.6
    2012 Kentucky 8.5
    2004 UConn 8.1
    2015 Texas 7.8
    2009 UConn 7.8
    2010 UConn 7.6
    2014 St Johns 7.5
    2003 UConn 7.5
    2001 Seton Hall 7.5
    - my word look what uconn did for 8 years running!
    - fyi last year the nations best was auburn at only 6.04
