Thread: Block Party

What's a good over/under number for our blocks per game this year? 8?
What's a good over/under number for our blocks per game this year? 8?
- whereas over the years the zags have averaged under 4 blocks a game and their best is 5.5, i'd think 8 might be too high, at least for me to take that bet. (or guess i'd take the under)
- 6 is a lot of blocks. i think 6.5 would get a lot of action.
- addl block into.......the team record for blocks in one game is 11.
Incidentally, the best blocking averages in recent history:
2005 UConn 8.9
2006 UConn 8.8
2007 UConn 8.6
2008 UConn 8.6
2012 Kentucky 8.5
2004 UConn 8.1
2015 Texas 7.8
2009 UConn 7.8
2010 UConn 7.6
2014 St Johns 7.5
2003 UConn 7.5
2001 Seton Hall 7.5