Thread: Brian Michaelson calls debut as acting head coach 'a special moment'

  1. Today, 07:23 AM #1
    Spike#1
    Default Brian Michaelson calls debut as acting head coach 'a special moment'

    Gonzaga's Brian Michaelson calls debut as acting head coach 'a special moment'
    Theo Lawson, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
    Sun, October 31, 2021, 7:01 PM

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/gonzagas-...020100912.html
  2. Today, 08:43 AM #2
    IowaSERE
    Default

    His average margin of victory for coached games will be a new record for sure.
  3. Today, 08:59 AM #3
    zagfan08
    Default

    He is very likely the next HC at Gonzaga and I think he’ll do a great job when that times comes.
  4. Today, 09:00 AM #4
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default

    Great article but disappointed article didn't have a pic of him as Squints.
