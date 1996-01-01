Thread: GU All-Time Statistic Thread

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Much like the BOLD prediction thread that was started up again this year, I hope that whomever manages the thread that keeps track of the career and single season statistical records is started back up as well. I know it doesn't pertain to the exhibition games, but I really like that thread. We may not have any that will break career records, but single season records might be in jeopardy. I thinking Holmgren has a shot to break the single season blocks record, but we'll see...

    Anyway, I know that thread takes a lot of work, but I sure hope it comes back.
    We may not have any that will break career records, but single season records might be in jeopardy. I thinking Holmgren has a shot to break the single season blocks record, but we'll see...
    Like you said, I know exhibition's don't count towards the record books, but I found my self wondering what the record was for 'TEAM blocks in a single game' yesterday when we had like 9 at the half. I tried finding it, but I'm nearly certain what I found (10) was surely incorrect...? Anyone?
