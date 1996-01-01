Thread: GU All-Time Statistic Thread

Like you said, I know exhibition's don't count towards the record books, but I found my self wondering what the record was for 'TEAM blocks in a single game' yesterday when we had like 9 at the half. I tried finding it, but I'm nearly certain what I found (10) was surely incorrect...? Anyone?
Originally Posted by Spike#1
We may not have any that will break career records, but single season records might be in jeopardy. I thinking Holmgren has a shot to break the single season blocks record, but we'll see...
Allow myself to introduce....myself...