Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Eastern Oregon

This is a deep team with a lot of talent. Who impressed you the most in the first exhibition?
Box score
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377726
Strawther
Timme
Bolton
Holmgren
Nembhard
Watson
Sallis
Perry
Gregg
Someone else? Who?
This is a deep team with a lot of talent. Who impressed you the most in the first exhibition?
Box score
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377726
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
Nemby. Stat oddity, Hickman played the most, 26 minutes, per scorebook.
Holmgren, then Sallis, then Strawther, in that order, but with very little separation.
- strawther
- i didn't need much of a boost up, but i'm now on board the strawther is going to lead the team in scoring bandwagon.
So much talent this year...