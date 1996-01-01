View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Voters
29. You may not vote on this poll

  • Strawther

    20 68.97%

  • Timme

    0 0%

  • Bolton

    0 0%

  • Holmgren

    6 20.69%

  • Nembhard

    2 6.90%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Sallis

    0 0%

  • Perry

    1 3.45%

  • Gregg

    0 0%

  • Someone else? Who?

    0 0%
Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Eastern Oregon

  1. Today, 01:58 PM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,033

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Eastern Oregon

    This is a deep team with a lot of talent. Who impressed you the most in the first exhibition?


    Box score

    http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377726
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:58 PM #2
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,792

    Default

    Nemby. Stat oddity, Hickman played the most, 26 minutes, per scorebook.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:12 PM #3
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,572

    Default

    Holmgren, then Sallis, then Strawther, in that order, but with very little separation.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:38 PM #4
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    1,240

    Default

    - strawther

    - i didn't need much of a boost up, but i'm now on board the strawther is going to lead the team in scoring bandwagon.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:07 PM #5
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    826

    Default

    So much talent this year...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules