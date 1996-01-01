Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: KHQ Commercial

    mgadfly
    KHQ Commercial

    Does anyone know if the KHQ commercial with the we are from the inland NW song is on YouTube or KHQs website?

    They keep playing it during the game commercials and want to show my wife.
    Zagceo's Avatar
    Zagceo
    Default

    use your phone record it off the screen...you'll have 15 more opportunities before end of game
    mgadfly
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    use your phone record it off the screen...you'll have 15 more opportunities before end of game
    only 15?
    mgadfly
    Default

    I've missed it five times since you posted that including a back to back playing of it. I'm never quick enough.
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Seen it 3 times in the last 5 minutes. Catchy tune though.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
