Thread: Game Thread: Eastern Oregon Exhibition 10.31.21

  Today, 01:20 PM #26
    kitzbuel
    This game might have destroyed Eastern Oregon’s season.
  Today, 01:21 PM #27
    scrooner
    Ugh, dude broke his arm trying to grab the ball from Timme.
  Today, 01:23 PM #28
    gueastcoast
    I no sooner note that Timme is adapting to a different type of front court lineup than he finishes at the rim with two of his patented spin cycle moves lol
  Today, 01:30 PM #29
    Hoopaholic
    Watson is do all in quiet manner no frills workmanlike blue collar hoop star
  Today, 01:33 PM #30
    scrooner
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNative View Post
    http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377726
    Maybe it's just me - I'm getting a big red error message.
  Today, 01:33 PM #31
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Maybe it's just me - I'm getting a big red error message.
    My link works
  Today, 01:39 PM #32
    tummydoc
    Works for me also
  Today, 01:40 PM #33
    SorenTodd45
    8 minutes to go, game is obviously over. Can we get Marty into the game?
  Today, 01:41 PM #34
    scrooner
    Quote Originally Posted by Hoopaholic View Post
    My link works
    I got it. Stupid ad blocker on my browser.
