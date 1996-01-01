Thread: What time is the game tomorrow

And is it being streamed....If it is who is streaming it and how can i get it?
Thanks!
Go Zags!!!
And is it being streamed....If it is who is streaming it and how can i get it?
Thanks!
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Reborn...I wish I could tell you this for sure....but I think it is being streamed on WCC at 1 pm...
Game starts at 1 pm Spokane time. Had to check that we are still on DST.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
https://www.khq.com/sports/swx_live/
I don't think it will be on WCC, as there is no video link for it. https://wccsports.com/index.aspx?path=mbball
Ghost game #1.