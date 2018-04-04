-
Next opponent player background story
Philip Malatare plays PG for Eastern Oregon. He played high school basketball in Arlee, MT and after a rash of suicides in the community the team started a suicide awareness campaign that went viral. I posted a NYT article on it below. He's a good kid and it'll be fun to see a small town class C basketball star go up against our buzzsaw of a rooster. I'm hoping he has a good game but they get run out of the gym.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/04/04/m...servation.html
