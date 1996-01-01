Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: DZ's Annual One BOLD Prediction Thread

  Today, 07:19 PM
    DZ
    DZ
    DZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,980

    Default DZ's Annual One BOLD Prediction Thread

    Because reasons, the annual One BOLD Prediction thread is a little late this year, thankfully not too late.

    You know the drill by now, HOWEVER - we are now forced, forced by success, to add two new rules:

    1. An undefeated Season is no longer considered thatBOLD, admittedly, this schedule is tougher than any. Still.
    2. It is not BOLD to predict a NC for the team that enters the year as the top-ranked team in the country.

    As a mere suggestion, one might focus on BOLD predictions concerning individual players, or even losses. It is also perfectly acceptable to make BOLD predictions about other top-ranked teams or teams in conference.

    Go BOLD

    My BOLD prediction: Coach Few is on a mission after last year's blowout loss. He will get over two technical fouls called on him personally this year.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
  Today, 07:29 PM
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    Zagceo is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Laguna
    Posts
    7,643

    Default

    Hickman will work his way into starter and be a star in March.
  Today, 08:00 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,354

    Default

    My shoulder is still slowly recovering, thank you .... having been severely injured patting myself on the back ... after last year's BOLD prediction of Corey Kispert making the "Bill Walton" double/double club ... 1st Team (AP) All American and 1st Team (1st overall) Academic All American in the same year. So I need just a l'il more time before making this year's "pick". GoZags

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
  Today, 09:03 PM
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,930

    Smile The Best Annual Preseason Thread

    Was looking everywhere for this thread. Thought I'd missed it.

    (1) Okay, not so bold -- Zags will win at least 30 games again this season (including six Big Dance games).

    (2) Gigantically bold -- This is Tom Izzo's last year as Michigan State's head coach. Yes, Sparty's legendary coach is in decline, the 2021-'22 season is "it" for the Izzone. His crabby ill-tempered reason, "I'm sick of all the poop college basketball has become, so I'm getting the poop out while I still can poop" (or something like that).




    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 09:15 PM
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,366

    Default

    This is the TENTH Annual DZ's One BOLD Prediction Thread. Nice job keeping the tradition alive, DZ

    My one BOLD prediction: Holmgren won't be a one and done.
  Today, 09:42 PM
    GoZags
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,354

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    This is the TENTH Annual DZ's One BOLD Prediction Thread. Nice job keeping the tradition alive, DZ

    My one BOLD prediction: Holmgren won't be a one and done.
    Reno for threeeeee !!! Nothing but twine (hopefully).

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
