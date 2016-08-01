-
Gonzaga Cross Country takes second at WCC Championships - Men's and Women's!
Gonzaga Cross Country had tremendous performances today by both squads at the WCC Championship meet at Concord, CA. Both teams placed second behind BYU. The WCC is turning into one of the strongest distance program conferences in the nation.
Results are here: http://www.rtspt.com/events/wcc/xc2021/mp/
The rise of Gonzaga in running is meteoric. The West Region is the premier region and Gonzaga is making a name for itself in it.
Congratulations!
