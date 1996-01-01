Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Metaverse

    It's gonna happen. Might as well document it for history. Hence its own thread. Discuss


    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uvufun6xer8&t=187s
    Will be as worthless to society as Facebook. There is a reason virtual reality really hasn't taken off. Why don goggles and use controllers when you can just Zoom/video confernce. Also, FB track record will kill it before it starts.
