Thread: MBB Ranked First in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll for First Time

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time in program history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches' preseason poll Wednesday. It's the first time the Zags have led the preseason balloting since USA TODAY started administering the poll in 1991.2021-22 PRESEASON USA TODAY/COACHES POLLRANK TEAM REC POINTS1 Gonzaga (29) 0-0 7712 UCLA (2) 0-0 7093 Kansas 0-0 7054 Villanova 0-0 6585 Texas 0-0 6346 Michigan 0-0 6277 Purdue 0-0 5788 Baylor 0-0 5429 Duke 0-0 49010 Illinois 0-0 46611 Kentucky 0-0 43812 Oregon 0-0 38213 Alabama 0-0 36014 Houston 0-0 34315 Arkansas 0-0 34016 Memphis 0-0 33717 Tennessee 0-0 28017 Ohio St. 0-0 28019 Florida State 0-0 22520 North Carolina 0-0 22421 Maryland 0-0 15022 Auburn 0-0 8723 Connecticut 0-0 7324 St. Bonaventure 0-0 7125 Virginia 0-0 60Others receiving votes: Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.