Thread: MBB Ranked First in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll for First Time

SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time in program history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches' preseason poll Wednesday. It's the first time the Zags have led the preseason balloting since USA TODAY started administering the poll in 1991.
2021-22 PRESEASON USA TODAY/COACHES POLL
RANK TEAM REC POINTS
1 Gonzaga (29) 0-0 771
2 UCLA (2) 0-0 709
3 Kansas 0-0 705
4 Villanova 0-0 658
5 Texas 0-0 634
6 Michigan 0-0 627
7 Purdue 0-0 578
8 Baylor 0-0 542
9 Duke 0-0 490
10 Illinois 0-0 466
11 Kentucky 0-0 438
12 Oregon 0-0 382
13 Alabama 0-0 360
14 Houston 0-0 343
15 Arkansas 0-0 340
16 Memphis 0-0 337
17 Tennessee 0-0 280
17 Ohio St. 0-0 280
19 Florida State 0-0 225
20 North Carolina 0-0 224
21 Maryland 0-0 150
22 Auburn 0-0 87
23 Connecticut 0-0 73
24 St. Bonaventure 0-0 71
25 Virginia 0-0 60
Others receiving votes: Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.