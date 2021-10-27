Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MBB Ranked First in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll for First Time

    Default MBB Ranked First in Preseason USA TODAY/Coaches Poll for First Time

    SPOKANE, Wash. – For the first time in program history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Coaches' preseason poll Wednesday. It's the first time the Zags have led the preseason balloting since USA TODAY started administering the poll in 1991.

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/10/27/m...API1hSeWUS4QMM

    2021-22 PRESEASON USA TODAY/COACHES POLL
    RANK TEAM REC POINTS
    1 Gonzaga (29) 0-0 771
    2 UCLA (2) 0-0 709
    3 Kansas 0-0 705
    4 Villanova 0-0 658
    5 Texas 0-0 634
    6 Michigan 0-0 627
    7 Purdue 0-0 578
    8 Baylor 0-0 542
    9 Duke 0-0 490
    10 Illinois 0-0 466
    11 Kentucky 0-0 438
    12 Oregon 0-0 382
    13 Alabama 0-0 360
    14 Houston 0-0 343
    15 Arkansas 0-0 340
    16 Memphis 0-0 337
    17 Tennessee 0-0 280
    17 Ohio St. 0-0 280
    19 Florida State 0-0 225
    20 North Carolina 0-0 224
    21 Maryland 0-0 150
    22 Auburn 0-0 87
    23 Connecticut 0-0 73
    24 St. Bonaventure 0-0 71
    25 Virginia 0-0 60

    Others receiving votes: Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.
    Lots of blue chips in the Others.
