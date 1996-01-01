Gonzaga Women Get No Votes in AP Preseason Poll

By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437Three weeks before the season begins, the Gonzaga women are fully motivated to prove the experts wrong.Five days after being picked to finish second in the West Coast Conference, the Zags didnt merit a spot or even a vote in the Associated Press preseason poll announced Tuesday.That wasnt a big surprise  GU (23-4 last year) lost several key players to graduation  but it still stings.Its motivation for sure, senior forward Melody Kempton said after Saturdays FanFest.On Thursday, the Zags had been picked second in the WCC behind rival BYU.But our team has that gritty spirit, Kempton said. We want to be the best we possibly can.GU will have the chance to prove it.In addition to at least a pair of meetings with BYU, the Zags host defending national champion and preseason No. 3 Stanford on Nov. 21.Two weeks later, they will host a much-improved Washington State program.