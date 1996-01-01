Thread: OT - UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Tops AP's Preseason All-America Team

UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Tops AP's Preseason All-America Team

Associated PressPaige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season.UConn's sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-American on Tuesday. She was a unanimous choice from the 29-member national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.Bueckers became the first freshman to win the AP's Player of the Year award in March as she helped UConn reach the Final Four. She averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds last season."Paige is Paige," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "Paige is better than she was last year. Paige is a little more comfortable than she was last year. She's not as hesitant to take shots as she was last year."