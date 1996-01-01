Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: OT - UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Tops AP's Preseason All-America Team

  1. Today, 08:42 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    ZagDad84 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Posts
    4,878

    Default OT - UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Tops AP's Preseason All-America Team

    From the Associated Press:

    UConn Huskies' Paige Bueckers Tops AP's Preseason All-America Team
    Associated Press

    Paige Bueckers made history as a freshman and is poised for an even better sophomore season.

    UConn's sensational guard was the latest Huskies player to be honored as a preseason Associated Press All-American on Tuesday. She was a unanimous choice from the 29-member national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.

    Bueckers was joined on the five-player team by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa, junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, and seniors NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.

    Bueckers became the first freshman to win the AP's Player of the Year award in March as she helped UConn reach the Final Four. She averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds last season.

    "Paige is Paige," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "Paige is better than she was last year. Paige is a little more comfortable than she was last year. She's not as hesitant to take shots as she was last year."
    You can read the rest of the article here: https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...l-america-team

    Nothing too unexpected with the preseason Associated Press All-American award.

    ZagDad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:30 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    11,245

    Default

    She's really good, and I'm sick of hearing about her already. The hype for 3 more years is going to be unbearable. And Azzi Fudd has gotten nearly as much hype. If Geno doesn't win a Championship with this group, I think ya gotta say the game is starting to pass him by. He has not one, but two "one of a kind" guards surrounded by a whole bunch of other talented players.


    It's weird, I really used to like UConn. I have grown weary of them.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules