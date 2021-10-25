-
Impact transfers
40. G Rasir Bolton Gonzaga Bulldogs
2020-21 stats: 15.5 ppg and 3.9 apg at Iowa State
The Cyclones were dreadful as a team last season, including going winless in Big 12 play. The one bright spot was Bolton, who led them in both scoring and passing. He was in double figures in all but two games, including a career-high 26 points against TCU. Bolton can create his own offense and for others at the point but thrives mainly off the ball as a slasher and capable off-guard shooter.
Andrew Nembhard is the clear lead guard for the Bulldogs but the two-spot is up for grabs, with Bolton competing with five-star guards, Nolan Hickman and Hunter Sallis in the rotation. Boltons experience and proven ability should get him the edge at first but hell be a good double-digit contributor for the nations No. 1 preseason team either way.
https://bustingbrackets.com/2021/10/...021-22-season/
