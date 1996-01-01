BZ Bulldog of the Year Prediction Thread: Poll
Lets start another prediction thread before this season gets started.
This poll is your chance to predict which Zag will the BZ Bulldog of the Game Award the most times for the season. Feel free to elaborate on your thoughts.
Well compare notes on this one after the season.
