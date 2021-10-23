NCAAW: Are South Carolina and UConn Prohibitive Favorites This Year?

By Zack Ward Oct 23, 2021The South Carolina Gamecocks and UConn Huskies are loaded with talent. Can the Stanford Cardinal, Maryland Terrapins, NC State Wolfpack and the rest of the country prove that they’re being disrespected or will the Gamecocks and Huskies live up to the hype?All offseason we heard about No. 1 South Carolina’s amazing incoming freshman class and No. 1 Hoop Gurlz recruit Azzi Fudd teaming up with Paige Bueckers at No. 2 UConn.The Gamecocks bring in No. 2 Hoop Gurlz recruit Raven Johnson, No. 3 Saniya Rivers, No. 4 Sania Feagin and No. 14 Bree Hall. They also return First Team AP All-American Aliyah Boston, leading scorer Zia Cooke and top distributor Destanni Henderson and bring in, who was the No. 5 Hoop Gurlz recruit last year and won ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year for 2021.Boston averaged 13.7 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last year. Cooke was good for 15.9 points per game, Henderson posted 12.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.7 assists and Cardoso had 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks. Teaming up 6-foot-7 Cardoso and 6-foot-5 Boston in the frontcourt is just silly and so is a backcourt that features Cooke, Henderson, Johnson and Rivers.UConn returns its top seven scorers and its entire rotation except for eighth-leading scorer Anna Makurat, a sharpshooter who decided to move back to Poland to play professionally. Bueckers, the reigning AP national Player of the Year, will lead the way, but ESPN has called Fudd “basketball’s best prospect in decades,” so the latter may actually challenge Bueckers for that award this year.The upperclassman trio of Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook add to the Huskies’ star core backing up Bueckers. Graduate transfer from Ohio State Dorka Juhász, who averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes last year, also adds to the experience and talent of the team. Both Juhász and Nelson-Ododa are 6-foot-5 and Juhász can stretch the floor. Then there's Bueckers’ classmate Aaliyah Edwards, who also had a great freshman year, finishing fourth on the team in scoring and averaging 18 points over the course of UConn’s first three NCAA Tournament games.In addition to Fudd, the Huskies’ incoming freshman class features No. 5 Hoop Gurlz recruit Caroline Ducharme, No. 15 Amari DeBerry and No. 30 Saylor Poffenbarger, the last of whom finished high school early and joined the team last year.