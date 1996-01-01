Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: ...that is all...

  1. Today, 10:09 AM #1
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,021

    Default ...that is all...

    All posts in this thread shall be one sentence declarations followed by...

    That is all...
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:09 AM #2
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    Moms Basement
    Posts
    8,021

    Default

    Mayo ruins any food it touches...

    That is all...
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:07 AM #3
    Eroop22's Avatar
    Eroop22
    Eroop22 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Posts
    13,334

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Mayo ruins any food it touches...

    That is all...
    Tartar sauce disproves your theory...

    That is all...

    Sent from my SM-G981V using Tapatalk
    You can't make a half sandwich. If it's not half of a whole sandwich, it's just a small sandwich.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules