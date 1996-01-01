Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Your Prediction for Gonzaga's Season Record for the '21-'22 Season

    Default Your Prediction for Gonzaga's Season Record for the '21-'22 Season

    Every year, prior to the start of the season we try to give our prediction for the season. The prediction does not include postseason play. What is yours?

    I don't believe that this season will be an undefeated one. I think there are 30 games prior to Postseason play. My prediction is 28-2. They will lose 2 Out of Conference games. I believe that there are just too many new players to win all of the non-conference games. There are some really tough games in our non-conference games. Good Luck!

    Go Zags!
    I see 30 games on the schedule... going with 29-1
    I think they've got 14 OOC (not counting the 2 exhibitions) and 16 Conference games this year plus 2 likely WCC tournament games. I think this year is going to cap one of the great runs in modern CBB. With the mix of veterans in Nembhard/Timme/Watson/Bolton, the breakout of Strawther, and the arrival of the most talented group of freshmen in Zags history in Holmgren, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, and Gregg (kinda/sorta) this team has a fantastic chance to run the table and get over that final hump to go 38-0 and be national champs. Hopefully Dom is able to get back in time to contribute as well as he certainly has done so much behind the scenes to help assemble this team!
    My mistake LIZF....For some reason I thought we had ten teams in our conference. I apologize for being lazy.

    Hah we do, just remember that the Zags only play the two bottom feeders once each instead of twice as you normally would in a full round-robin.
    Ok Thanks for helping me understand that Strikenowhere. That makes me feel a little better. You know I'm getting older now, and it's getting harder and harder to trust my memory. ha ha ha Oh well....ha
    I woke up this morning with the enthusiasm and excitement that I always feel every year just before Gonzaga's season begins. I had that feeling this morning, and I immediately rushed to schedule and saw that we only have about a week left before the season begins. I knew then why I felt this surge of excitement rushing through me. This is going to be a really fun and great season because there will be a lot of new players on the court. There will be some really talented freshmen, and it will be really nice to see how good they play at the college level. The will also have some very very talented players returning in Timme and Nembhard and Gregg and Watson. Gregg seems to have really developed during the offseason and I am particularly interested in watching him. He was my biggest surprise from the Kraziness in the Kennel game. I can hardly wait for the next week to pass quickly.

