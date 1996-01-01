Thread: Your Prediction for Gonzaga's Season Record for the '21-'22 Season

Your Prediction for Gonzaga's Season Record for the '21-'22 Season
Every year, prior to the start of the season we try to give our prediction for the season. The prediction does not include postseason play. What is yours?
I don't believe that this season will be an undefeated one. I think there are 30 games prior to Postseason play. My prediction is 28-2. They will lose 2 Out of Conference games. I believe that there are just too many new players to win all of the non-conference games. There are some really tough games in our non-conference games. Good Luck!
Go Zags!
