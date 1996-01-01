Thread: Holmgren Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

-
Holmgren Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List
Gonzaga Basketball
named to the
#AbdulJabbarAward Watch List
NewspaperPress Release: https://bit.ly/3aYzq5o
-
Chet Holmgren - Hoophall Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Watch List
2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates*
Name (school) listed alphabetically by school
Walker Kessler (Auburn)
Nick Muszyinski (Belmont)
Mark Williams (Duke)
Colin Castleton (Florida)
Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)
Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)
David McCormack (Kansas)
Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)
Ahsan Asadullah (Lipscomb)
Qudus Wahab (Maryland )
Jalen Duren (Memphis)
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)
Armando Bacot (North Carolina)
Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)
Nate Watson (Providence)
Zach Edey (Purdue)
Osun Osunniyi (St. Bonaventure)
Myles Johnson (UCLA)
Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley)
Liam Robbins (Vanderbilt)
