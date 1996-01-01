Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Holmgren Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

    Holmgren Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

    Chet Holmgren - Hoophall Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Watch List

    @chet_holmgren named to the @Hoophall #AbdulJabbarAward Watch List

    https://www.facebook.com/ZagMBB


    2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Candidates*

    Name (school)  listed alphabetically by school

    Walker Kessler (Auburn)

    Nick Muszyinski (Belmont)

    Mark Williams (Duke)

    Colin Castleton (Florida)

    Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga)

    Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

    David McCormack (Kansas)

    Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky)

    Ahsan Asadullah (Lipscomb)

    Qudus Wahab (Maryland )

    Jalen Duren (Memphis)

    Hunter Dickinson (Michigan)

    Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

    Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State)

    Nate Watson (Providence)

    Zach Edey (Purdue)

    Osun Osunniyi (St. Bonaventure)

    Myles Johnson (UCLA)

    Fardaws Aimaq (Utah Valley)

    Liam Robbins (Vanderbilt)
