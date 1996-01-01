Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2023 - Jackson Shelstad

  Today, 12:28 PM
    scrooner
    Default 2023 - Jackson Shelstad

    6' PG from West Linn, 87th at 247 currently. Has been offered.

    https://247sports.com/Player/Jackson-Shelstad-46110048/
  Today, 12:42 PM
    Kiddwell
    Smile Great posts

    Some great thread starters, scrooner. Enjoying the info on 2023 Zags recruits.




    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 01:02 PM
    scrooner
    Default

    Sure thing, just trying to get a thread for each one so we can stay organized, ha ha.

    I wish there was an archive thread so we could just have active targets in one place, and move all of the other ones to the archive (AJ Casey, Jeremy Fears, Fanbo, Yohan Traore, etc). No need to have this folder full of people we passed on (or who passed on us).
