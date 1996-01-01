Thread: 2023 - Kylan Boswell

-
2023 - Kylan Boswell
6'1" PG from Arizona, and AAU teammates with Jared McCain and Dusty Stromer. He's top-10ish currently.
https://247sports.com/Player/Kylan-Boswell-46117161/
https://kentucky.rivals.com/news/wat...lks-uk-gonzaga <-- Interview, talking about what he likes about Gonzaga, among other things
Not sure if he's been offered or if he's planning to visit. He's also being recruited by Tommy at Arizona.
