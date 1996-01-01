Thread: 2023 - Kylan Boswell

Results 1 to 2 of 2

2023 - Kylan Boswell

    6'1" PG from Arizona, and AAU teammates with Jared McCain and Dusty Stromer. He's top-10ish currently.

    https://kentucky.rivals.com/news/wat...lks-uk-gonzaga <-- Interview, talking about what he likes about Gonzaga, among other things


    Not sure if he's been offered or if he's planning to visit. He's also being recruited by Tommy at Arizona.
    Like this kid.
