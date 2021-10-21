Someday, Vandersloots Jersey Will Hang From Gonzagas Rafters: Shes Just Special

Thu., Oct. 21, 2021By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437The cheers rose from coast to coast on Sunday when Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky won their first WNBA title.Some of the loudest came from Spokane, where Vandersloot starred at Gonzaga before turning pro.Now Gonzaga wants to raise the roof for the greatest player in program history by retiring her No. 21 jersey at the McCarthey Athletic Center.GU athletic director Chris Standiford told The Spokesman-Review.Retiring Vandersloots No. 21 jersey has been in the works for some time; in fact, no one has worn it since she graduated in 2011.All that remains is to find an open date in her busy schedule. Vandersloot also plays in Europe, and its unclear when she will depart.