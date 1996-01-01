Thread: Lady Zag Pre-Season Scrimmage

-
Lady Zag Pre-Season Scrimmage
Scuttlebutt has the Lady Zags leaving town for a Saturday scrimmage versus a Pac-12 foe.
Any guesses on who the Gonzaga Wbb may be scrimmaging against?
ZagDad
Chance for Kelly & Lisa to rekindle old friendship in Eugene? Reunite with the Tinkle's in Corvallis? WSU & Utah & Stanford obviously out of the picture. Guess here is UO.
