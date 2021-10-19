Men's XC rises to program-best No. 13 in USTFCCCA Polls

GU's previous highest-ever ranking was No. 14 in the spring of 2021.At Nuttycombe, Wil Smith (11th, 23:37.1) and James Mwaura (14th, 23:38.2) paced the Bulldogs at the front, making GU one of only three teams with two runners in the top 15 while beating six teams ranked above them in last week's polls. GU did all that without top-three runner Yacine Guermali, who was the Zags' fastest finisher at the Bill Dellinger Invite three weeks previous but did not race on Friday due to injury.The Bulldogs defeated Portland twice in team races so far this season, but has yet to face BYU.