Thread: Pre-Season All American -- Timme 1st Team and Chet 3rd Team

Gary Parrish@GaryParrishCBSThe@CBSSportsPreseason All-America teams have published.FIRST TEAMG: Collin Gillespie (Villanova)G: Johnny Juzang UCLA)F: Paolo Banchero (Duke)F: Drew Timme (Gonzaga)C: Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)Drew Timme | Gonzaga | F | 6-10 | Jr.The most recognizable returning player in college basketball. (Will that 'stache be back, too?) Timme enters his junior season as the cog to a Gonzaga team that went 31-1 last season, finished No. 1 in KenPom and had one of the most efficient per-possession offenses of the past 20 years. Timme averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shot 65.5% from the field. How he plays off freshman teammate Chet Holmgren -- also represented as a CBS Sports All-American -- will determine how great Gonzaga can be. There is no more automatic of a bucket inside 10 feet than this guy, who has gotten much better through two seasons. If he continues his ascent at a similar pace, no one will outplay him as the best college basketball hooper in 2021-22.Chet Holmgren | Gonzaga | C | 7-0 | Fr.The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, Chet Holmgren is a 7-footer with an outside shot who figures to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.