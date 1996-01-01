Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Pre-Season All American -- Timme 1st Team and Chet 3rd Team

    Zagdawg
    Default Pre-Season All American -- Timme 1st Team and Chet 3rd Team

    Gary Parrish
    @GaryParrishCBS
    The
    @CBSSports
    Preseason All-America teams have published.

    FIRST TEAM

    G: Collin Gillespie (Villanova)
    G: Johnny Juzang UCLA)
    F: Paolo Banchero (Duke)
    F: Drew Timme (Gonzaga)
    C: Kofi Cockburn (Illinois)

    Drew Timme | Gonzaga | F | 6-10 | Jr.
    The most recognizable returning player in college basketball. (Will that 'stache be back, too?) Timme enters his junior season as the cog to a Gonzaga team that went 31-1 last season, finished No. 1 in KenPom and had one of the most efficient per-possession offenses of the past 20 years. Timme averaged 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and shot 65.5% from the field. How he plays off freshman teammate Chet Holmgren -- also represented as a CBS Sports All-American -- will determine how great Gonzaga can be. There is no more automatic of a bucket inside 10 feet than this guy, who has gotten much better through two seasons. If he continues his ascent at a similar pace, no one will outplay him as the best college basketball hooper in 2021-22.

    Chet Holmgren | Gonzaga | C | 7-0 | Fr.
    The No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2021, Chet Holmgren is a 7-footer with an outside shot who figures to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ented-players/
    Bogozags
    I find Paolo Banchero (Duke) being listed rather confusing because he played against Chet this past summer and Chet easily out played him and Paolo could not defend him...but hey, there are more knowledgable basketball minds out there and Parrish is one of them but still confusing to me...Dickie didn't have either on his list of the top 15 players...
    strikenowhere
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I find Paolo Banchero (Duke) being listed rather confusing because he played against Chet this past summer and Chet easily out played him and Paolo could not defend him...but hey, there are more knowledgable basketball minds out there and Parrish is one of them but still confusing to me...Dickie didn't have either on his list of the top 15 players...
    Well it's Coach K's last season so it is probably required to have at least one Duke player
    Markburn1
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I find Paolo Banchero (Duke) being listed rather confusing because he played against Chet this past summer and Chet easily out played him and Paolo could not defend him...but hey, there are more knowledgable basketball minds out there and Parrish is one of them but still confusing to me...Dickie didn't have either on his list of the top 15 players...
    It's Duke.

    Dickie V doesn't have freshmen on his preseason teams. Never has.

    Somewhat in defense of Parrish, Banchero will probably be asked to carry a bigger load for Duke than Chet will for the Zags. Chet's numbers may not be as eye popping because his teammates will get plenty.
    UberZagFan
    Banchero was surprising. Otherwise pretty solid for pre-season list.

    Every year you see that one player where you go "he's still in college -- seems like he's been playing forever." Gillespie is now the poster child for that thought.
    LongIslandZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I find Paolo Banchero (Duke) being listed rather confusing because he played against Chet this past summer and Chet easily out played him and Paolo could not defend him...but hey, there are more knowledgable basketball minds out there and Parrish is one of them but still confusing to me...Dickie didn't have either on his list of the top 15 players...
    Duke next to his name is the only reason he is listed. Name one consensus #1 player that somehow ends up on the 3rd team preseason AA list while the dude that hovered around 2-4 ends up first team. Fine, whatever. Hope Chet uses this as extra motivation when the Zags play Duke.
