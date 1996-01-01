Here you go Lady Zag fans.

You have to look long and hard to find the single (yup just one) non-P-5 team in the Top-25 (Check out #21).

South Carolina Gamecocks Atop AP Pre-Season Women's College Basketball Poll Again; UConn Huskies No. 2
Associated Press

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC each have five ranked teams, tops in the nation.

Joining No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan is No. 17 Ohio State for the Big Ten.

In the Pac-12, No. 3 Stanford is joined by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA and No. 22 Arizona.

The ACC has No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.

The SEC has four teams, with No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 23 Texas A&M joining top-ranked South Carolina. The Big 12 also has four programs ranked, led by No. 7 Baylor with new head coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are joined by the Cyclones, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 25 Texas.

The only non-Power 5 team in the poll is No. 21 South Florida out of the American Athletic Conference.
It is going to be a long road to hoe for the 2021-2022 Lady Zags.

ZagDad