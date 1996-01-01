South Carolina Gamecocks Atop AP Pre-Season Women's College Basketball Poll Again; UConn Huskies No. 2

CONFERENCE WATCH

Associated PressThe Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC each have five ranked teams, tops in the nation.Joining No. 4 Maryland, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Iowa and No. 11 Michigan is No. 17 Ohio State for the Big Ten.In the Pac-12,is joined by No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 20 UCLA and No. 22 Arizona.The ACC has No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State, No. 17 Georgia Tech and No. 24 Virginia Tech.The SEC has four teams, with No. 13 Kentucky, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 23 Texas A&M joining top-ranked South Carolina. The Big 12 also has four programs ranked, led by No. 7 Baylor with new head coach Nicki Collen. The Bears are joined by the Cyclones, No. 19 West Virginia and No. 25 Texas.The only non-Power 5 team in the poll is No. 21 South Florida out of the American Athletic Conference.