Thread: Would a Zags NBA all star team win a game?

  Today, 06:19 PM
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    805

    Default Would a Zags NBA all star team win a game?

    Using current NBA players only, would they be competitive in the NBA today? Would they beat anyone?

    What would your team look like?

    Pg. Pangos
    Sg. Suggs
    Sf. Rui
    Pf. Bonus
    C. KO
  Today, 06:57 PM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    19,724

    Default

    I’d sit KP and start Clarke. move Suggs to pg and Rui to the 2. They’d win 25-30 games. But they sure would play well as a unit
  Today, 07:06 PM
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    805

    Default

    jazzdelmar
    I’d sit KP and start Clarke. move Suggs to pg and Rui to the 2. They’d win 25-30 games. But they sure would play well as a unit
    Not sure Rui could guard a sg in the NBA.
  Today, 07:33 PM
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    ZagNut08
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,762

    Default

    No, they would not be competitive. Love them, but no. KO/Pangos are bench players, Suggs has to prove himself at the NBA and Rui is still growing into an NBA major contributor. Would be in the bottom 5 easy.
  Today, 07:45 PM
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,691

    Default

    ZagNut08
    No, they would not be competitive. Love them, but no. KO/Pangos are bench players, Suggs has to prove himself at the NBA and Rui is still growing into an NBA major contributor. Would be in the bottom 5 easy.
    But they could likely win a game.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
