Thread: Would a Zags NBA all star team win a game?

Using current NBA players only, would they be competitive in the NBA today? Would they beat anyone?
What would your team look like?
Pg. Pangos
Sg. Suggs
Sf. Rui
Pf. Bonus
C. KO
I’d sit KP and start Clarke. move Suggs to pg and Rui to the 2. They’d win 25-30 games. But they sure would play well as a unit
No, they would not be competitive. Love them, but no. KO/Pangos are bench players, Suggs has to prove himself at the NBA and Rui is still growing into an NBA major contributor. Would be in the bottom 5 easy.
