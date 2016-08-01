Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Updated TV Schedule is out for Zags MBB

    Default Updated TV Schedule is out for Zags MBB

    Sure to be more added but here's the next 2 events.

    31 Oct- Eastern Oregon- SWX

    5 Nov- Lewis-Clark State- KHQ 06
    Default

    I am awaiting the watch stadium website to be updated as well so I can watch it online. So far ZERO games listed. It’s like they forgot about wcc completely.
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    Default

    Hey Irish I have a friend, wife, and one of his kids, spouse went with them to drive and act as tour guides as they are both over 70 years old (Class Act by his Kid), treated them to once in a lifetime trip to Scotland, Ireland, etc. They jumped the pond like 29 Sept. for 3 weeks. Their little Grandchild went with them which made it more awesome, all having a grand time. My friend was stationed England in USAF many moons ago so life has taken him full circle pretty cool. They are flying back into Boston today I believe.

    As far as catching the Zags since they are the number one team, I'm guessing you will be able to catch their games as much as anyone else. Hope you have good future news on this front for you down the pike Irish.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Irish_eliZAG View Post
    I am awaiting the watch stadium website to be updated as well so I can watch it online. So far ZERO games listed. It’s like they forgot about wcc completely.
    It is all speculative and imaginary until it comes on on the WooHoo Schedule of Destiny.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
