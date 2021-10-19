-
Sallis Named to Jerry West Award Watch List
Sallis, who was a McDonald's All-American last year, was the sixth-ranked recruit in the 2021 Class on 247 Sports. As a senior in high school, Sallis averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, leading Millard North to its first Class A state title. He finished with 1,819 career points, the third-most in Class A history. Sallis was the first five-star basketball recruit in Nebraska history. In the state championship game, Sallis led the Mustangs to their first-ever state title, posting 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. Sallis was one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy national high school player of the year.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/10/19/m...W6v8cGShL3TKJI
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules