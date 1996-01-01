-
WSU just fired 5 football coaches for cause
crazy times
https://www.khq.com/sports/washingto...32db1ad5b.html
The school announced Monday that Rolovich, along with four of his WSU assistants, had been fired for cause after failing to comply with a Washington mandate, which required the states educational employees to be either fully vaccinated or have received an exemption approval by Monday.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules