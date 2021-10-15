XC: Zag men and women knock off ranked competition at Nuttycombe

Smith crossed the finish line in 23:37.1, the second-fastest 8K of his career after breaking his own program record at the Bill Dellinger Invitational in Springfield, Ore., three weeks previous. all without experienced veteran Yacine Guermali, who finished third overall at Dellinger but was out with injury for this race."Getting into the top 10 without Yacine was pretty cool," Tyson said. "in many ways they committed when the going got tough on the course  they committed to Yacine. What would Yacine do? He's such a great leader for this team."Garcia rose 12 spots over the final 2000 meters to crack the top 50, followed by Sadie Tuckwood (87th, 21:12.3), Elisabeth Danis (114th, 21:23.9), Rosina Machu (143rd, 21:35.2), Alicia Anderson (145th, 21:36.7), Makenna Edwards (245th, 22:48.8) and Liz Hogan (251st, 23:03.5) as the Zags' top point-getters." We were better than we were three weeks ago," Stewart said. " And we have a chance to be better in two weeks. A really exciting day for us."Check GoZags.com for up-to-date race day information, results, recaps and more coverage.