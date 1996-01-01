Thread: Sloot is a WNBA Champion!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Sloot is a WNBA Champion!

    seacatfan
    Big 4th quarter comeback for the Sky today to take the series 3-1. Sloot was great all during the playoffs, shattered multiple records with her passing.
    daskim
    Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi made a pair of free throws to cut the Mercury’s deficit to 76-74 with 42.3 seconds remaining, but Vandersloot made a turnaround jumper and then iced the win with a pair of free throws with 10.4 seconds to go.

    One of my all time Gonzaga favorites. Delight to watch her play. Heady passing skills. Unselfish.
