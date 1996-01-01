Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: David Stockton Signs with Memphis Grizzlies

    Zagdawg
    David Stockton Signs with Memphis Grizzlies

    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    Memphis signs David Stockton. Grizzlies roster includes former Zags Clarke and Tillie

    https://twitter.com/GrizzliesPR/stat...28953193631746
    Zerogame
    

    I remember watching David in his freshman year at the Kraziness in the Kennel scrimmage. He looked like a kid but he had total confidence and was flying around at 100mph. Who would have ever guessed he would still be bouncing around the league all these years later. Heart of a Champion.
    "Neck-ties are just maxi pads for your throat." - Ted Williams
    ZagNut08
    

    Nice, congrats! Wonder if it's a guaranteed deal, two-way, etc. Didn't see much else out there.

    Unfortunately, Lakers just cut Ayayi after and abysmal summer league/pre-season.
