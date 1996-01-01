Thread: David Stockton Signs with Memphis Grizzlies

Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
·
7m
Memphis signs David Stockton. Grizzlies roster includes former Zags Clarke and Tillie
https://twitter.com/GrizzliesPR/stat...28953193631746
I remember watching David in his freshman year at the Kraziness in the Kennel scrimmage. He looked like a kid but he had total confidence and was flying around at 100mph. Who would have ever guessed he would still be bouncing around the league all these years later. Heart of a Champion.
Nice, congrats! Wonder if it's a guaranteed deal, two-way, etc. Didn't see much else out there.
Unfortunately, Lakers just cut Ayayi after and abysmal summer league/pre-season.