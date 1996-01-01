Thread: Joliet to Gonzaga (story is about Coach Powell)

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Joliet to Gonzaga (story is about Coach Powell)

    Kiddwell
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Smile Joliet to Gonzaga (story is about Coach Powell)

    So happy/blessed Roger Powell is coaching at Gonzaga.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C-40q_Y8v8


    :]

    <Couldn't find the full interview.>
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Zagceo
    Laguna
    Ep 14 part 1 53 minutes


    https://unlearningnetwork.com/hoop-dreams-the-podcast/

    quote from Roger in interview.

    "Don't collect possessions collect experiences"
    JPtheBeasta
    Thankful and blessed, indeed. Awesome.
    sittingon50
    Colville, Wa.
    Clicked on the headline thinking the Zag's were getting a new kid (named Joliet).


    But we don't play nobody.
