GONZAGA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON TICKETS
Electronic tickets (Mobile and Print-At-Home) will be delivered to the email address on season ticket accounts TODAY!
Need help with your Mobile Tickets?
Click here for the guide on "How To Access Mobile Tickets"
*To print out your Print-At-Home tickets, simply click the link for each game provided in the email for your season tickets - click Download PDF, and then print!
If you have questions or need assistance downloading your tickets please visit us Saturday, October 16th at Numerica FanFest at 4:00PM (doors open at 3:00PM). Our ticket office staff has a "Season Ticket Help" booth - located on the 63' Court (behind Section 103) for this event and is happy to assist you.
*If you aren't able to attend Numerica FanFest - please contact us at tickets@gonzaga.edu
or (509) 313-6000 to set an appointment with our staff during our regular business hours.
(M-F | 10AM-5PM)
Numerica FanFest:
Numerica FanFest is a free event and all seating is General Admission first come, first served. Parking for this event is free.
Here are a few important reminders:
Gameday Protocols
- Fans ages 12 and older are required to provide proof of vaccination, including a CDC-issued Vaccination Record Card (or photo of the card) to enter ticketed Athletic events.
- Fans ages 12 and older who cannot provide proof of vaccination may present proof of negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours instead of proof of vaccination.
- Fans ages 11 and under do not need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test.
- Fans over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face mask coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the venue. Masks may be adjusted while actively eating or drinking.
Clear Bags
Gonzaga Athletics has a Clear Bag Policy at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Please bring a clear bag or small clutch purse and leave your large purse, backpacks, and other oversized tote bags at home.
Concessions
Limited concessions will be available at Numerica FanFest. New for this season, all concession stands are cashless and purchases must be made with a Credit/Debit card. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express are all accepted.
Thank you for your support of Gonzaga Athletics and our student-athletes, we are excited to have in The Kennel!
GO ZAGS!