Proposal to Expand NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament to 68 Teams Advances Through Committees

Mechelle VoepelESPN.comThe proposed move to expand the NCAA women's basketball tournament from 64 to 68 teams advanced through two committees on Thursday.The Division I Women's Basketball Committee and the Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee both voted unanimously for the expansion. Now the proposal goes up for consideration by governance committees, with the final decision expected in mid-November.The vote follows other NCAA measures in recent weeks, such as opting to use the March Madness branding for the women. It all comes in the wake of the external gender equity report the NCAA commissioned regarding its championships after some of the disparities between the men's and women's basketball tournaments came to light in March.The men's basketball NCAA tournament went to 68 teams in 2011.