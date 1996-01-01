-
2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Regionals at the Arena
For all of you women's basketball (especially collegiate women's basketball) fans, tickets for the 2022 NCAA Division 1 Women's basketball tournament to be held at the arena will go on sale on Tuesday.
The three-game series will run from March 25-28, 2022 with two (2) Sweet Sixteen games and one (1) Elite 8 matchup.
As an extra incentive for fans to purchase tickets early, arena officials also announced fans who purchase tickets will be placed on a priority waiting list giving them the first opportunity to purchase tickets for early rounds of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament also scheduled for the arena.
ZagDad
