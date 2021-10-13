-
WCC Preseason Picks 2021-22
Gonzaga Picked to Win 10th Straight WCC Championship
2021-22 WCC Mens Basketball Preseason Poll
Place Team First Place Points
1. Gonzaga 9 81
2. BYU 1 72
3. Saint Marys 63
4. LMU 56
5. San Francisco 49
6. Santa Clara 45
7. Pepperdine 31
8. Pacific 24
9. San Diego 20
10. Portland 9
2021-22 Mens Basketball Preseason All-WCC Team
Name Yr. Pos. School
Alex Barcello Sr.* G BYU
Jamaree Bouyea Sr.* G San Francisco
Logan Johnson Sr. G Saint Mary's
Caleb Lohner So. F BYU
Andrew Nembhard Sr. G Gonzaga
Eli Scott Sr.* G/F LMU
Khalil Shabazz Sr. G San Francisco
Drew Timme Jr. F Gonzaga
Josip Vrankic Sr.* F Santa Clara
Jalen Williams Jr. G Santa Clara
https://wccsports.com/news/2021/10/1...mpionship.aspx
