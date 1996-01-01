-
College basketball No. 1-358 rankings: Preseason countdown concludes with top 68 teams for 2021-22 season
68. San Francisco: Let's get this rolling with a small surprise. The Dons should be a bucketful of fun with the return of Jamaree Bouyea (likely All-WCC player) and Khalil Shabazz. It's a backcourt duo that could realistically combine to average 40 points, 10 boards and eight assists, thus giving USF its best team this century. The Dons and their coach Todd Golden believe in 3-pointer after 3-pointer after 3-pointer; more than 50% of their shots last season came from beyond the arc. If Golden's guys can tighten up their defense, they'll have an outside shot at making their first NCAA Tournament since 1998.
56. Saint Mary's: The Gaels will have all starters back from a top-75 KenPom team. Safe to say Randy Bennett's guys should again be a factor in the top three of the WCC and have reasonable sights on making the NCAA Tournament. If Bennett wasn't so insistent on winning games in the mid-60s, SMC would have a chance to have five guys averaging double figures. The formula works, though: the Gaels were No. 1 in 3-point-rate defense and No. 2 in assist-rate defense last season, which follows a pattern Bennett's sustained for years.
36. BYU: Well-balanced. Doesn't make a habit of beating itself with the small stuff. Mark Pope is a rising star in coaching. The Cougars will again be Gonzaga's toughest test in the WCC (we only have two more years of this before BYU goes to the Big 12). Alex Barcello has an outside shot at being an All-American if he can improve upon his averages (16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.3 apg on 47.7% from 3-point range) and push BYU to a single-digit seed. It's not unthinkable. The Cougars have some nice balance with TeJon Lucas playing shooting guard, Gideon George emerging at the 3 and leading rebounder Caleb Lohner playing power forward.
1. Gonzaga: As you can see with many teams throughout my top 20-or-so, the '21-22 season will be as heavily populated with high-level power forwards and centers as college basketball's had in ages. Many really good teams will win with bigs. With that in mind, it only makes sense to finish with the Zags at No. 1. They'll have the overwhelming pick for preseason national player of the Year (Drew Timme) and the potential No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft (Chet Holmgren). How many teams -- ever -- have had two such players heading into a season? One of the tastiest storylines heading into November is the fact that Gonzaga had the best record in college basketball last year, again has a case for No. 1 and yet the team -- Timme notwithstanding -- will hardly resemble the Bulldogs we saw last winter. The Zags do bring back veteran PG Andrew Nembhard from a 31-1 program that comfortably finished No. 1 at KenPom, even after getting mobbed by Bayor in the national championship game. Fresh face Hunter Sallis is an athletic wonder who will play point behind Nembhard, and he's joined by fellow five-star guard Nolan Hickman. It's the best frosh class Mark Few's ever had. Gonzaga remains one of the best programs in the sport. Will it ever get better than 2021-22 in Spokane? This should be the best team in college basketball two years in a row.
