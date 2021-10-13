Women's Basketball Selected Second in WCC Preseason Polls
Senior Melody Kempton was named to the All-WCC Preseason Team
Women's Basketball 10/13/2021
SAN BRUNO, Calif. The Gonzaga women's basketball team has been voted to finish second in the West Coast Conference in preseason polls. Senior Melody Kempton was also named to the Preseason All-WCC Team as the poll and preseason all-conference team were announced Wednesday afternoon by the West Coast Conference.
The Zags, which have won 16 of the last 17 regular-season WCC titles, received two first-place votes for 72 points. The poll is voted on by the league's 10 head coaches, and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team. BYU received eight first-place votes and was selected to finish first with 80 points, while San Diego was voted to finish third with 66 points.
Gonzaga has amassed a conference record of 242-31 (.886) during the last 16 seasons, which includes 16 West Coast Conference regular-season titles and eight WCC Tournament championships.
This is Kempton's first preseason nod at Gonzaga as she is the reigning WCC Sixth Woman of the Year. Last season, she saw action in 25 games with one start and ranked sixth on the team in scoring at 6.6 points per contest and fourth in rebounding with 3.6. She also led the Zags in field goal percentage at 60.7 and reached double figures six times on the season with a season-high 13 points against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 20. In that same game, she hauled in a season-high eight boards. Overall, she added 18 assists, 10 steals and five blocks on the season.
Along with being named the WCC Sixth Woman of the Year, she was also given All-WCC Honorable Mention recognition last season.
Fans will have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the 2021-22 squad this Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Numerica Fan Fest at 4 p.m. in McCarthey Athletic Center. Admission is free and tickets are not required.
2021-22 WCC Women's Basketball Preseason Poll
Place Team First Place Point
s
1. BYU 8 80
2. Gonzaga 2 72
3. San Diego 66
4. San Francisco 53
5. Portland 51
6. Santa Clara 40
7. Saint Mary's 32
8. LMU 26
9. Pepperdine 16
10. Pacific 14
2021-22 All-WCC Women's Basketball Preseason Team
Name Yr. Pos. Schoo
l
Haylee Andrews Sr. G Portland
Jordyn Edwards* Sr. G San Diego
Alex Fowler Jr. F Portland
Shaylee Gonzales Jr. G BYU
Lauren Gustin Jr. F BYU
Paisley Harding* Sr. G BYU
Melody Kempton Sr. F Gonzaga
Ioanna Krimili So. G San Francisco
Myah Pace* Sr. G San Diego
Merle Whiehl* Sr. F Santa Clara
*"COVID Seniors"