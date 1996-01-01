From Dana O'Neil twitter:
https://twitter.com/DanaONeilWriter/...629804034?s=20Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman told The Athletic that with the FOX deal expiring in 2025, she will ask her presidents to at least examine expansion. "That's in the back of our minds,'' she said. "What school helps with our basketball aspirations?"
https://twitter.com/DanaONeilWriter/...400859651?s=20Asked about going national, and perhaps eyeing a certain Catholic school in Spokane, Ackerman said, "nothing is crazy in this environment but we're also mindful of details, like travel and logistics. Geography is not insurmountable, but it's kind of high on the list.''
