Thread: -Answer these questions, and we will revisit after the first month of the season

1) Who will lead the team in scoring? - Holmgren
2) Who will lead the team in rebounding? - Timme
3) Who will be the most exciting offensive player we have? (subjective, I realize) - Hickman
4) Out of these players, who will contribute the most? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton) - Bolton
5) Out of these players, who will contribute the least? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton) - Sallis
6) Who will be the team's most dunkiest dunker? - Perry
7) Look at the list of games for our first month of the season. How many losses will we have? - 0
