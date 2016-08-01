Thread: -Answer these questions, and we will revisit after the first month of the season

Results 1 to 8 of 8

-Answer these questions, and we will revisit after the first month of the season-

    -Answer these questions, and we will revisit after the first month of the season-

    Whoever gets the most questions correct will receive 7 additional 'fan points'.

    1) Who will lead the team in scoring?
    2) Who will lead the team in rebounding?
    3) Who will be the most exciting offensive player we have? (subjective, I realize)
    4) Out of these players, who will contribute the most? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton)
    5) Out of these players, who will contribute the least? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton)
    6) Who will be the team's most dunkiest dunker?
    7) Look at the list of games for our first month of the season. How many losses will we have?

    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    1) Timme
    2) Chet
    3) Strawther
    4) Strawther
    5) Perry
    6) Sallis
    7) Want to say zero.. but figuring 1
    1) Who will lead the team in scoring? TIMME
    2) Who will lead the team in rebounding? TIMME
    3) Who will be the most exciting offensive player we have? (subjective, I realize) SALLIS
    4) Out of these players, who will contribute the most? STRAWTHER
    5) Out of these players, who will contribute the least? PERRY
    6) Who will be the team's most dunkiest dunker? SALLIS
    7) Look at the list of games for our first month of the season. How many losses will we have? 2

    1. timme
    2. timme
    3. strawther
    4. strawther
    5. perry (because i see a lot of holmgren, strawther and watson minutes ahead of him)
    6. sallis
    7. one
    1) Timme
    2) Holmgren
    3) Sallis - there will be spots where he blows our minds and spots where he looks like a freshman.
    4) Bolton - Strawther is a close second.
    5) Perry - has to fully recover from back yet
    6) Holmgren (because he is going to have the most attempts)
    7) 1 Hoping for 0
    1. Timme
    2. Holmgren
    3. Bolton (you meant subjective)
    4. Bolton
    5. Perry
    6. Sallis
    7. 1
    1. Timme
    2. Holmgren
    3. Bolton (you meant subjective)
    4. Bolton
    5. Perry
    6. Sallis
    7. 1
    SUBJECTIVE! Yes, thanks. Grammar is not one of my strong suits. I am more better at other stuff.
    1) Who will lead the team in scoring? - Holmgren
    2) Who will lead the team in rebounding? - Timme
    3) Who will be the most exciting offensive player we have? (subjective, I realize) - Hickman
    4) Out of these players, who will contribute the most? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton) - Bolton
    5) Out of these players, who will contribute the least? (Strawther, Sallis, Hickman, Perry, Gregg, Bolton) - Sallis
    6) Who will be the team's most dunkiest dunker? - Perry
    7) Look at the list of games for our first month of the season. How many losses will we have? - 0
