Thread: Dick Vitales -Preseason All American Team 2021-22

First team
Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ricans-2021-22
Dicky V's thoughts on freshman on the preseason awards--- "A lot of people put freshmen on their preseason All-America teams. I believe we have to see them on the collegiate court before we name them All-Americans. I'm sure you will see players like Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jalen Duren of Memphis and Michigan's Caleb Houstan on the postseason team."
No mention of Paolo?!?