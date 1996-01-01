Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Dick Vitales -Preseason All American Team 2021-22

    Zagdawg
    Default Dick Vitales -Preseason All American Team 2021-22

    First team
    Drew Timme, Gonzaga Bulldogs
    Kofi Cockburn, Illinois Fighting Illini
    Collin Gillespie, Villanova Wildcats
    Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Hoosiers
    Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse Orange

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ricans-2021-22
    gu03alum
    I would have had Chet and Andrew on this team too.
    Bring back the OCC
    Zagdawg
    Default

    Dicky V's thoughts on freshman on the preseason awards--- "A lot of people put freshmen on their preseason All-America teams. I believe we have to see them on the collegiate court before we name them All-Americans. I'm sure you will see players like Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jalen Duren of Memphis and Michigan's Caleb Houstan on the postseason team."
    gu03alum
    the guy that yells diaper dandy every chance he gets is withholding judgment on freshman....
    Bring back the OCC
    scrooner
    No mention of Paolo?!?
