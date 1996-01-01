Thread: Interesting/Concerning/Mind-boggling stat on Julian Strawther last year...?

Originally Posted by gozagswoohoo Originally Posted by

First off, I am simply pointing this stat out. I just found it incredibly interesting, and definitely a bit puzzling... PLEASE do not yell at me for posting this. Please do not cancel me, etc. It is simply a discussion point, and I would love everyone's input.



I am SO pumped about Strawther this year. So much so, that I was looking over his stats from last season. In doing so, I saw something...odd.... STRAWTHER HAD ONLY ONE ASSIST LAST SEASON. TOTAL.



25 games played.

186 total minutes played.

1 assist.



Oumar Ballo had THREE assists. lol.





I don't know what to make of this stat. In 186 minutes played, you should ACCIDENTALLY get more than one assist. lol





Thoughts?