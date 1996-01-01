Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Interesting/Concerning/Mind-boggling stat on Julian Strawther last year...?

    First off, I am simply pointing this stat out. I just found it incredibly interesting, and definitely a bit puzzling... PLEASE do not yell at me for posting this. Please do not cancel me, etc. It is simply a discussion point, and I would love everyone's input.

    I am SO pumped about Strawther this year. So much so, that I was looking over his stats from last season. In doing so, I saw something...odd.... STRAWTHER HAD ONLY ONE ASSIST LAST SEASON. TOTAL.

    25 games played.
    186 total minutes played.
    1 assist.

    Oumar Ballo had THREE assists. lol.


    I don't know what to make of this stat. In 186 minutes played, you should ACCIDENTALLY get more than one assist. lol


    Thoughts?
    Think it was more a function on how he was factored into the offense in those minutes. If he's moving around looking to spot up then the assists aren't going to necessarily be there. Ballo was more in the paint and had higher potential of passing out from the post for the dime. Also, think a chunk of those minutes, especially early in the season, we garbage minutes where they were easting clock and not actively looking to score.


    ETA... just shut this thread down mods... its been two whole posts.
    Dishing dimes doesn't appear to be Julian's forte ... but his Senior year in high school he averaged 31.5 pts, 11.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game. BTW he became his schools alltime leading scorer and alltime leading rebounder.

    I think he will be okay here.

    Oh yeah, for sure. I think Julian is gonna be an H of a player for us. Total stud. I LOVE what I saw in Kraziness.


    I'm an assist-guy though. It's my favorite stat, and my favorite basketball play. So maybe that's why it sticks out like a sore thumb to me. I don't know, even in garbage minutes, it just seems like you'd have more than 1 assist...186 minutes is quite a lot of time.
    This is the knock I have on Kofi. Sure, he's a beast in the post, gets his points and rebounds, but 0.2 assists per 40?? There's gotta be some situations that are worth passing for.
