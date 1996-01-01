-
O/U on eclipsing century mark
In last year's Covid-shortened season, the Zags posted over 100 points five times, just missed it in a few others, and probably would have exceeded it three or four more times in games that were cancelled. Looking at the roster & schedule this year, one can easily imagine the team crushing last season's 91 points-per-game average, with six players averaging in double digits. A prop bet might set the O/U on the Zags scoring over 100 points this season at, oh, perhaps eleven games.
Depending on the roi, I would eagerly take the Over on that. Thirteen or fourteen sounds about right. What do you think?
