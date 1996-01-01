-
Teagan Colvin
Not sure if everyone knows, but we have one of the best 2024 PGs in the nation in our own backyard. Teagan plays for Liberty HS, 4.0 GPA, a handful of D1 offers
first one from Eastern in 8th grade. WSU seems to be all in on her early
Shes gonna be special
Hope the Zags are after her!
If anything, if you want to see an upper echelon PG, check out a game of hers this season! Fun to watch!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules