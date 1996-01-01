Saint Marys
: Last seasons seventh-place finish in the WCC was the lowest that the Gaels have ever finished in 20 years under Randy Bennett. Expect it to be an outlier. Saint Marys brings back every single player from a team that finished 14-10 a year ago, headlined by two guards who averaged in double figures in Logan Johnson and Tommy Kuhse. 6-4 freshman Augustas Marciulionis the son of former NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis is expected to have a significant impact. The Gaels should return to the top of WCC standings alongside both Gonzaga and BYU.