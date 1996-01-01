: Last seasons seventh-place finish in the WCC was the lowest that the Gaels have ever finished in 20 years under Randy Bennett. Expect it to be an outlier. Saint Marys brings back every single player from a team that finished 14-10 a year ago, headlined by two guards who averaged in double figures in Logan Johnson and Tommy Kuhse. 6-4 freshman Augustas Marciulionis  the son of former NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis  is expected to have a significant impact. The Gaels should return to the top of WCC standings alongside both Gonzaga and BYU.