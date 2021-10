: Last season’s seventh-place finish in the WCC was the lowest that the Gaels have ever finished in 20 years under Randy Bennett. Expect it to be an outlier. Saint Mary’s brings back every single player from a team that finished 14-10 a year ago, headlined by two guards who averaged in double figures in Logan Johnson and Tommy Kuhse. 6-4 freshman Augustas Marciulionis — the son of former NBA star Sarunas Marciulionis — is expected to have a significant impact. The Gaels should return to the top of WCC standings alongside both Gonzaga and BYU.