Thread: Candid Coaches: Who will be the best team and most likely national champion this seas

Candid Coaches: Who will be the best team and most likely national champion this seas
Who will be the best team in college basketball this season?
Gonzaga 28%
UCLA 23%
Texas 13%
Kansas 11%
Purdue 10%
Villanova 7%
Michigan 6%
Duke 2%
https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ge-basketball/
Zags are loaded. Multiple people in the know I have read articles saying basically it’s ours to lose .. expectations never been higher. Can the boys deliver?
