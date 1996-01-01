Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Candid Coaches: Who will be the best team and most likely national champion this seas

  1. Today, 07:58 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,973

    Default Candid Coaches: Who will be the best team and most likely national champion this seas

    Who will be the best team in college basketball this season?
    Gonzaga 28%
    UCLA 23%
    Texas 13%
    Kansas 11%
    Purdue 10%
    Villanova 7%
    Michigan 6%
    Duke 2%

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...ge-basketball/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:02 AM #2
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,847

    Default

    Zags are loaded. Multiple people in the know I have read articles saying basically it’s ours to lose .. expectations never been higher. Can the boys deliver?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules